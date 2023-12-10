Speaker Mike Johnson doesn't have "political capital" yet in Washington, Robert Costa says House Speaker Mike Johnson, who went from backbencher to second in line for the presidency in Oct., doesn't yet have the "political capital" in Washington as Congress tries to negotiate a budget bill amid an impending government shutdown, Robert Costa tells "Face the Nation." Meanwhile, Ed O'Keefe says that his reporting in Dearborn, Michigan, which is home to the largest concentration of Arab Americans, shows President Biden could be in trouble in the state in 2024.