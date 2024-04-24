Watch CBS News

Speaker Johnson to visit Columbia University as campus protest continues

Columbia University is giving pro-Palestinian protesters on campus an extension to clear out the premises while House Speaker Mike Johnson is set to visit the campus Wednesday to meet with Jewish students. This comes as schools across the nation join the effort to protest Israel's action against civilians in Gaza. CBS News' Nancy Chen reports from New York City, and CBS News Bay Area's Shawn Chitnis reports from the University of California, Berkeley.
