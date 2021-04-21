Live

Sparkling water brand beats Pepsi, Coke in shares

A trendy sparkling water brand LaCroix beat out Pepsi and Coke in shares. The drink is especially popular among young, health conscious consumers. Katie Richards, staff writer at Adweek, joins CBSN to discuss.
