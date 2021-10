Spanx founder Sara Blakely sells majority stake in company to Blackstone Spanx founder Sara Blakely announced Wednesday that global investment firm Blackstone agreed to buy a majority stake in the pioneering shapewear company. Blakely, who has always owned 100% of the business she founded 21 years ago, joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss why now was the right time to sell and what her new role will be as executive chairwoman.