Spanx founder introduces shapewear company's new pants The shapewear company Spanx was formed in 2000 by then-29-year-old Sara Blakely. While selling fax machines as her day job, she used scissors and a pair of pantyhose to create an undergarment that made her pants look more flattering. More than 15 years later, Spanx sells its products in more than 50 countries. Blakely joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss how her brand is expanding with an eye toward comfort.