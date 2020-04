Spain behind U.S. in total number of coronavirus cases Spain now has the second-highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases behind the U.S., while China held a nationwide day of mourning as it gradually brings the disease under control. The United Nations said it will make a decision later in the month as to whether it will postpone September’s General Assembly meeting in New York. Roxana Saberi breaks down the virus’ global impact from the U.K., where the death toll has jumped to over 3,300.