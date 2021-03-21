Live

SpaceX unveils the Dragon 2 shuttle

The world got a look at the new spacecraft that could be the American successor to the Space Shuttle. SpaceX, based in southern California, showed off its new Dragon Version 2, designed to carry astronauts to the International Space Station.
