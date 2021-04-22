Live

SpaceX plans for travel to Mars

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has announced plans to launch missions to Mars and eventually colonize the planet. Derrick Pitts, chief astronomer at the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia, joins CBSN with details.
