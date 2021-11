SpaceX and NASA launch new crew to space station Four astronauts rocketed into orbit aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule late Wednesday, kicking off a 22-hour rendezvous with the International Space Station. Strapped into the Crew Dragon "Endurance," commander Raja Chari, co-pilot Thomas Marshburn, Kayla Barron and European Space Agency astronaut Matthias Maurer blasted off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center at 9:03 p.m. ET, climbing away atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket using a previously flown first stage.