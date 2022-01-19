Live

SpaceX launches 49 more Starlink satellites

SpaceX fired off its third Falcon 9 of 2022 on Tuesday, boosting another 49 Starlink internet satellites into orbit as the company continues building out a globe-spanning network of commercial broadband relay stations. Watch the launch.
