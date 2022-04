SpaceX and Axiom Space launch first all-private joint mission SpaceX and Axiom Space launched their first all-private joint mission to the International Space Station on Friday. NASA approved the mission, which is known as Axiom 1. CBS News' Michelle Miller and Mola Lenghi discussed the historic launch with Jared Isaacman, the founder and CEO of the payment processing company Shift4 who also commanded Inspiration4, a privately chartered spaceflight that launched in 2021.