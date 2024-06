Why NASA canceled a spacewalk and delayed Boeing Slarliner's return to Earth NASA canceled a spacewalk on Monday due to a leaky spacesuit. And Starliner commander Barry "Butch" Wilmore and co-pilot Sunita Williams will remain at the International Space Station longer than planned after NASA and Boeing delayed the capsule's return to Earth. CBS News space consultant Bill Harwood breaks down the issues the astronauts are navigating in space.