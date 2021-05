Is Elon Musk's Tesla now just space junk? Billionaire Elon Musk launched his $250,000 Tesla sports car into space Tuesday. The launch created a mesmerizing sight for viewers, but is raising questions about if Musk is the first interplanetary litterbug. Derrick Pitts, chief astronomer and planetarium director for Philadelphia's Franklin Institute, speaks to CBSN about what space junk is and the dangers it poses.