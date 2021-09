SpaceX launches the first all-civilian space crew on a three-day mission Space history was made Wednesday night as the first all-civilian space mission blasted off from historic launch pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center, atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. SpaceX senior adviser and former NASA Astronaut Garrett Reisman joins CBSN anchor Lana Zak to breakdown the launch and discuss the significance of the mission.