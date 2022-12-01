Watch CBS News

Economist warns of recession in U.S. next year

As the Federal Reserve continues efforts to bring Inflation down, S & P Global Ratings is warning of a mild recession in 2023. Beth Ann Bovino, chief economist for S & P Global Ratings, joined John Dickerson on "Prime Time" to discuss.
