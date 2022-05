Southern U.S. states could face COVID-19 surge this summer Former White House COVID-19 response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx says the South should prepare for a possible summer surge in cases. Meanwhile, experts continue tracking new subvariants of Omicron. Dr. Celine Gounder, senior fellow and editor-at-large for public health at the Kaiser Family Foundation and Kaiser Health News, joined CBS News to discuss the potential surge, vaccine efficacy and the many mutations of the virus.