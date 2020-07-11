Southern states grapple with coronavirus spike as U.S. surges past 3.1 million cases The U.S. has recorded more than 3.1 million confirmed coronavirus cases, with numbers surging to new highs in some states that have rolled back lockdown restrictions. In South Carolina, Governor Henry McMaster signed an executive order prohibiting the sale of alcohol after 11 p.m. In Tennessee's Shelby County, restaurants require customers to leave their contact information before being seated, so owners are able to contact them if someone there tests positive for the virus. Michael George reports from New York, which has just sent hard-hit Florida enough Remdesivir to treat 280 patients.