Southern California imposes water restrictions as state struggles with megadrought More than 6 million Californians are under new water restrictions as of June 1. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California made an urgent call for a 35% reduction in water use, as nearly the entire state is under severe drought. CBS's Elaine Quijano spoke with Adel Hagekhalil, the water supplier's general manager, about how these new rules will affect people's lives.