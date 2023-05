South Carolina Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace on "The Takeout" - 5/21/23 Representative Nancy Mace, a Republican from South Carolina, joins Major Garrett for this week's episode of "The Takeout" to discuss the ongoing debt ceiling negotiations, the role of the FDA in the fight over abortion and the drug mifepristone, the recently released Durham report, and why she claims she has "no hobbies and reads no books."