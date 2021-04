South Carolina faces long cleanup from historic floods The slow recovery from the catastrophic Southern flooding continues more than a week after a historic storm. The death toll stands at 21 in North and South Carolina. Twenty-seven dams have failed, and 129 are in jeopardy. More than 300 roads and bridges remain closed. Flood warnings remain in effect in parts of the state. David Begnaud reports form Andrews, South Carolina, where communities are surrounded by water.