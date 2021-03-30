Live

The sounds of Super Bowl 2015

There's been a lot of hype leading up to the Super Bowl from "deflate-gate" to media day questions and Boston boys claiming to be "the locker room guy." CBSN compiled the best video clips leading up to Super Bowl XLIX.
