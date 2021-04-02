Live

Watch CBSN Live

"Sopranos" creator explains ending

"Sopranos" creator and executive producer David Chase explains some of what happened to Tony Soprano at the end of the HBO series in 2007. CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers explains why fans are still wanting answers.
