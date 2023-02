Sophia Danner-Okotie on sustainable clothing line Besida Sophia Danner-Okotie is the founder of the fashion company Besida. Known for its vibrant African prints and unique designs, Besida reflects Danner-Okotie's Nigerian heritage with a modern twist. She joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss creating a sustainable clothing line that represents her African roots and also helps people in her Nigerian hometown with job opportunities.