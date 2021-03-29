Live

Sony threatens to sue Twitter

Sony is threatening to take Twitter to court. The entertainment company wants the social media site to block any users who post any leaked data from the cyberattack. CNET Editor Dan Ackerman joins "CBSN" with more.
