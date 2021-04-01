Live

Sony launches TV service on PlayStation

Sony has launched PlayStation Vue, a new TV streaming service. It'll cost users at least $50 a month, but it'll have more channels than most streaming devices. CNET's Bridget Carey joins CBSN with more on what else it'll offer.
