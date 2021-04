Sonia Manzano’s journey from the Bronx to “Sesame Street” Manzano took on the role of Maria on “Sesame Street” in 1971 when she was 21. As one of the first leading Latina women on television, Maria helped generations of children learn their letters, numbers and a bit of Spanish. After 44 years and 15 Emmy Awards, Manzano is leaving “Sesame Street.” The beloved actress joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss her new memoir, “Becoming Maria: Love and Chaos in the South Bronx.”