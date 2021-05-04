"Son of Sam" speaks in rare TV interview: "That was not me" The serial killer known as "Son of Sam" is speaking out in his first major TV interview in a decade. David Berkowitz terrorized New York City in 1976 and 1977, using a .44 caliber handgun to commit random shootings. He was sentenced to more than 300 years in prison for his crimes. Maurice DuBois spoke with Berkowitz for the CBS News special, "Son of Sam | The Killer Speaks." Watch the full report Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.