Son of firefighter killed on 9/11 follows fathers footsteps This Saturday marks 20 years since the attacks of September 11th. One of the major storylines to come out of the tragedy was the resilience of the FDNY after the deaths of 343 firefighters at the World Trade Center. CBS Mornings Tony Dokoupil has the story of one firefighter's ultimate sacrifice and his sons, who are now following in his footsteps.