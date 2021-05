"Sometimes we have no choice": Guatemalan family recounts harrowing journey across the U.S. border En route to the U.S. from Guatemala, the Velasquez family was kidnapped and threatened by a Mexican cartel. The family is now pursuing an asylum claim in the U.S. They spoke to CBS News about why they decided to leave their home country and what it was like on the perilous journey: “Had I known the dangers of this journey, I wouldn't have put my children through this."