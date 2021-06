Some unvaccinated Americans waiting on full FDA approval before getting COVID shot New data shows COVID hospitalizations are up in states where vaccination rates are low. As the U.S. works to get a shot in the arm of every American, a poll found many are waiting for full FDA approval of COVID-19 vaccines before they get one. Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunotherapy scientist and adviser to COVID Act Now, joined CBSN to discuss the country's vaccination effort.