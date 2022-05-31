Watch CBS News

Some suspected Havana Syndrome victims say they struggle to receive support

A new CBS News investigation reveals some U.S. government employees who suffer from the mysterious medical ailments of so-called Havana Syndrome say they struggled to get recognition, medical treatment and financial support from the federal government. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge speaks with one former CIA analyst who still faces daily health struggles after a suspected Havana Syndrome attack.
