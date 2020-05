Some states allow businesses to reopen as retail sales plummet Dismal retail sales numbers and roughly 11.4 million layoffs are pressuring local governments to reopen, whether public health officials recommend it or not. Industry watchers are hoping for a resurgence as retailers in two-thirds of U.S. states reopen for business, with social distancing guidelines in place. Michael George takes a look at how businesses in these states are trying to get up and running again.