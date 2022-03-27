Ukraine Crisis
Some Russian units begin to hunker down near Kyiv
CBS News national security correspondent David Martin and Michael Morell, former acting director of the CIA and a CBS News national security contributor, break down where the fight in Ukraine stands at the moment and where it might go next.
