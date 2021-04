Some of the world's best ukuleles handcrafted in U.K. Adapted from an old Portuguese design, ukeleles have been Hawaii’s signature musical instrument since the late 19th century. Their popularity spread around the world during the Jazz Age of the 1920s, but to most of us, their true home is in the middle of the Pacific Ocean -- which is why you may be surprised to learn where some of the world’s best ukuleles are made. Jonathan Vigliotti reports.