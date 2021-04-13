Live

Some NYC streets still waiting to be plowed

City officials say that 97 percent of New York City's streets have been plowed, but residents of Maspeth, Queens haven't seen a plow yet. David Begnaud spoke to residents who feel overlooked after the snow storm.
