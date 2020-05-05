Some nursing homes are seeking immunity from pandemic lawsuits Six groups representing California nursing homes are petitioning Governor Gavin Newsom for immunity from pandemic-related lawsuits. At least 15 states have passed laws offering long-term care facilities some legal protection after several outbreaks and thousands of deaths were traced back to nursing homes around the country. Jonathan Vigliotti shares startling information uncovered by CBS News about the level of infection prevention in some of the facilities.