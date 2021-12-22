Live

Watch CBSN Live

Some Massachusetts schools allowing vaccinated students to go maskless, without seeing a major spike in COVID-19 cases

A handful of schools in Massachusetts are allowing vaccinated students to ditch their masks during the school day, and a Boston Globe review of the state's COVID-19 case data shows those districts haven't seen a significant uptick in cases. Boston Globe education reporter Naomi Martin spoke with CBSN's Anne-Marie Green about what the data shows and how well these policies are going over in these communities.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.