Some Massachusetts schools allowing vaccinated students to go maskless, without seeing a major spike in COVID-19 cases A handful of schools in Massachusetts are allowing vaccinated students to ditch their masks during the school day, and a Boston Globe review of the state's COVID-19 case data shows those districts haven't seen a significant uptick in cases. Boston Globe education reporter Naomi Martin spoke with CBSN's Anne-Marie Green about what the data shows and how well these policies are going over in these communities.