Some female athletes cutting corners on nutrition There’s been a dramatic increase in the number of girls playing sports in high school, and the women’s participation rate in college sports jumped to more than 40 percent. But, many aren’t getting enough calories and protein. That can mean poor performance, bone fractures and other serious problems. Dr. Alexis Colvin, chief medical officer of the U.S. Tennis Association and orthopedic surgeon, joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the health risks for women.