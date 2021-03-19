Live

Solar flare captured by NASA observatory

NASA released a spectacular video on Sunday from its Solar Dynamics Observatory of a flare erupting from the sun. The M-class flare which NASA described as "graceful" on their YouTube channel, took place on April 2nd 2014
