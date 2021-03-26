Live

Soda can shorten your life, study suggests

Soft drinks are a $61 billion-a-year business in the U.S. But could drinking soda shorten your lifespan? A new study in the American Journal of Public Health suggests the answer might just be yes. Mark Albert reports.
