Sociologist on America's history of hypersexualizing Asian women Over the weekend, thousands across the country gathered to mourn the victims of the Atlanta-area spa shootings and to speak out against hate crimes against Asian Americans. For many in the Asian community, last week's attacks were a culmination of a narrative in which Asian women are hypersexualized. Nancy Wang Yuen, a sociologist and author of "Reel Inequality: Hollywood Actors and Racism," joined CBSN to discuss the intersection of racism and sexism against Asian Americans.