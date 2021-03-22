Live

Watch CBSN Live

Sociologist on America's history of hypersexualizing Asian women

Over the weekend, thousands across the country gathered to mourn the victims of the Atlanta-area spa shootings and to speak out against hate crimes against Asian Americans. For many in the Asian community, last week's attacks were a culmination of a narrative in which Asian women are hypersexualized. Nancy Wang Yuen, a sociologist and author of "Reel Inequality: Hollywood Actors and Racism," joined CBSN to discuss the intersection of racism and sexism against Asian Americans.
