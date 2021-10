Snapchat, TikTok and YouTube executives testify before Senate panel Leaders from the social media platforms TikTok, Snapchat and YouTube appeared before a Senate subcommittee hearing to testify about their platforms' data security and their impact on young users' mental health. Skyler Henry reports from Capitol Hill, then CBS News technology and politics reporter Musadiq Bidar joined "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano to discuss the issues.