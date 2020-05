Soccer star Megan Rapinoe on judge's decision on equal pay claims A federal judge threw out the equal pay claims in the U.S. women's soccer team's lawsuit on Friday. The players, who make up one of the most successful female sports teams in American history, argue they have not been treated the same as the men's team. The team's co-captain Megan Rapinoe joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the setback in their fight for equal pay.