Snowstorm buries Northeast, more on the way

Parts of the East Coast are bracing for more snow. More than a foot buried cars and houses overnight in the Northeast. Lacona, New York, got 40 inches of snow. Tony Dokoupil reports from the Tug Hill region of New York state.
