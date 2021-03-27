Live

Snowbound western New York braces for flooding

Days after two storms dumped several feet of snow, cars and trucks are still buried in and around Buffalo, New York, but warmer temperatures pose a potential flooding threat to the area. Jericka Duncan reports.
