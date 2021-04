Snow and cold weather bring dangerous travel conditions Intense lake-effect snow brought near whiteout conditions overnight to parts of Central New York. The snow triggered major pileups, including a massive chain-reaction crash near Erie, Pennsylvania that injured at least 15 people. Interstate 90 is open again after being shut for hours. Temperatures are plunging as the storms in the northern half of the country move east and south. Ali Ingersoll of CBS News' Buffalo affiliate WIVB reports.