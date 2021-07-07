Live

Watch CBSN Live

Sneak peek: Where is Jennifer Kesse?

A young woman vanishes from her Florida condo — security footage captures a phantom figure calmly parking her car. Is it the kidnapper? "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports Saturday, July 10 at 10/9c on CBS.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.