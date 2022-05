Sneak peek: What Does the Other Woman Know? The Disappearance of Jennifer Dulos Video shows police grilling Michelle Troconis, the ex-girlfriend of Fotis Dulos, about the disappearance of his wife Jennifer: “I didn’t do it.” But does she know more? "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports Saturday, May 21 at 9/8c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.