Sneak peek: The Suspicious Death of Megan Parra

When a mother of two is found dead in her home, her father obtains death scene photos that help solve the case. "48 Hours" contributor David Begnaud reports Saturday, Jan. 6 at 10/9c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.
