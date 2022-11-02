Watch CBS News

Sneak peek: The Snapchat Clue

When his parents disappear, Chandler Halderson’s social media helps investigators unravel the case. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports Saturday, November 5 at 10/9c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.
